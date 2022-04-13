April 13, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

South African floods kill 59 people and sweep roads

Aygen 49 mins ago 3 min read
South African floods kill 59 people and sweep roads
The Floods hit KwaZulu-Natal provinceWhich includes the port city of Durban, where roads cracked and gave way to deep fissures, and a huge pile of shipping containers collapsed into the muddy waters, pictures showed by the news agency. A bridge near Durban was swept away, leaving people stranded on either side.
The city of KwaZulu-Natal has experienced torrential rain since Monday, in what the provincial government described as “one of the worst weather storms in our country’s history” in A statement posted on Facebook, It also gave the death toll.

She added, “The heavy rains that fell on our land in the past few days have caused untold destruction and inflicted severe damage to lives and infrastructure.”

Sifu Hlumuka, a member of the Executive Board for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, said on Twitter on Tuesday that teams are evacuating people in areas that have experienced “mudslides, floods and structural collapses of buildings and roads”.

“Heavy rains affected the power lines in many municipalities, as technical teams are working around the clock to restore the electricity,” Hlomoka added.

Power stations were flooded and inaccessible in the hard-hit I Thekwini municipality, Mayor Mxulisi Kaunda told reporters, while water pipes were also damaged.

He said the local government has asked private and religious institutions to assist in emergency relief operations, and has requested assistance from the South African National Defense Forces to provide air support.

The extreme weather comes just months after torrential rain and flooding hit other parts of South Africa, with three tropical cyclones and two tropical storms over the course of just six weeks from late January. 230 deaths were reported and 1 million people affected.

See also  Analysts on inflation and stagnation after the Russian oil embargo

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) project — which analyzes the extent to which the climate crisis contributes to an extreme weather event — found that climate change made those events more likely.

“Once again we see how the people least responsible for climate change bear the brunt of the impacts,” WWA’s Frederic Otto, of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London, said Tuesday, referring to the former. Storms in South Africa.

As countries debate who should pay for the climate crisis, a community on the island of Lagos is swallowed up by the sea

“Rich countries must honor their commitments, increase much-needed funding for adaptation, and compensate victims of extreme events caused by climate change with compensation for losses and damages,” she added.

The extreme weather events in South Africa come with rising tensions between some developed and developing countries over who should pay for the damages and impacts of the climate crisis. This is expected to be a major sticking point in the upcoming international climate negotiations, the COP27 conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt in November.

Scientists have warned that the world should try to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, some 200 years ago, to stave off some of the irreversible effects of climate change. Earth is already about 1.2 degrees warmer.

In Southeast Africa, a warming of 2°C is expected to lead to an increase in Frequency and intensity of rain and floodand an increase in the intensity of strong tropical cyclones associated with heavy rainfall.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Twitter users reveal pro-Russian sentiment in China, and Beijing is not happy

9 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Putin’s bullying backfires as Finland and Sweden move closer to joining NATO

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspends foreign debt payments, says it needs money for necessities

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Wednesday’s News Bulletin

26 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Lawsuit: Musk saved $143 million by illegally waiting to reveal his stake on Twitter

27 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Khloe Kardashian Was Forced To Have ADMIT True Thompson’s Daughter In Disneyland Pictures

34 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Record-breaking simulations show how climate affects human migration

35 mins ago Izer