South Africa responds to US accusations of shipping weapons to Russia

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African officials responded on Friday to U.S. accusations that a sanctioned Russian ship picked up weapons from a naval base near Cape Town late last year, a move investors fear could prompt sanctions from Washington.

The US ambassador to South Africa said on Thursday he was confident a Russian ship loaded weapons from Simon’s Town Naval Base in December, suggesting the incident did not align with Pretoria’s declared neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said Thursday that an investigation led by a retired judge will look into the allegations. A minister responsible for arms control and a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Russia had not approved any arms shipment to Russia in December.

Communications Minister Mondeli Gongobili, who chaired the National Conventional Arms Control Commission (NCACC) when the alleged arms shipment to Russia was made: “We have not approved any weapons for Russia…,” he told 702 Radio.

Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), wrote on Twitter that his department would speak to US Ambassador Robin Brigti about his remarks and that Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor would speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a later date. Per day.

Neither Jongobili nor Monyela said whether an unapproved shipment had left South Africa.

Brigetti did not provide any evidence of the alleged weapons shipment in a briefing with local reporters on Thursday.

“mysterious” ship

The US Treasury Department added the ship that docked in Simon’s Town, the Lady R, to its sanctions list in May last year for alleged arms shipments along with other Russian-flagged cargo ships.

Opposition members called on the South African government at the time to explain what the “mystery” ship was doing at the naval base.

“Evidence indicates that over the past two nights there has been unusual activity at the port with cranes on board unloading the cargo of the Russian merchant ship onto trucks,” Cobus Marais, who heads the defense portfolio for the opposition Democratic Alliance, said in a December statement. . 8, 2022.

There were also trucks moving containers in and out of the naval base, which is common but not at night, Marais said, adding that the trucks were protected by armed personnel.

Anger over the alleged arms shipment added pressure to the rand currency, which was already weighed down by concerns about the energy crisis and hit an all-time low on Friday.

“These allegations, if proven true, would have a significant negative impact on the economy and are likely to jeopardize our trading relationships, in particular our continued access to US markets,” trade lobby group BUSA said on Friday.

South Africa is one of Russia’s most important allies on a continent divided over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but says it is neutral on the conflict and has abstained from voting on UN resolutions on the war.

Washington has repeatedly warned countries against providing material support to Russia, warning that those who do could be denied access to US markets.

During a briefing on Thursday, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel did not repeat the claim that weapons had been loaded on the ship.

He said Washington had serious concerns about the ship docking at a South African seaport and had raised these concerns directly with South African officials.

South Africa’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday it would give its side of the story to the government’s investigation.

(Reporting by Cubano Gombe) Editing by Alexander Weening

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.