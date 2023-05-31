Sources say the Knicks will not extend GM Scott Perry’s contract

ESPN2 minutes to read

the Sources have told ESPN that the New York Knicks will not extend general manager Scott Perry’s contract, confirming multiple reports.

Perry, who was on an expired contract, worked under President Leon Rose and Executive Vice President William Wesley this season as the fledgling Knicks made the playoffs and advanced to the second round. Perry has served as general manager since 2017-2018.

The Knicks have already been among the most interesting teams in the offseason, and the search for a new general manager is adding to the buzz.

The Knicks don’t have a first-round pick this summer, but they do have their own first-round pick in the next six drafts, plus four additional first-round picks from previous trades if they want to travel to the trade market. Young runners like RJ Barrett, Emmanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Mitchell Robinson could be tempting trade options for teams, too.

Recruiting a star in New York City hasn’t been easy (or productive) over the past decade. But the assets and the players are there, and what remains to be seen is twofold: Which superstars might become available this year, and how much Knicks management would be willing to part with them if and when that happened? Questions that the new GM will have to answer now.

New York finished 47-35 before defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The Knicks then lost to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in the semifinals.

Newsday first reported the Knicks decision regarding Perry.