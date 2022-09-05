Sources say OPEC+ is weighing the rollover against a small production cut

A picture of the emblem of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz Peter Baer/File Photo

OPEC + meets on Monday to set policy

Iran nuclear deal could boost oil supplies

Russian gas supplies to Europe have been further reduced

Brent crude fell to $95 from $120 in June

LONDON (Reuters) – Six OPEC+ sources said that OPEC+ was likely to keep oil production quotas unchanged for the month of October at Monday’s meeting, although some sources did not rule out a slight production cut to support prices that have fallen on fears of That happens. economic slowdown.

Six OPEC+ sources said on Sunday and Monday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are expected to pass the current policies.

However, three of the sources said the producer group may also discuss a small 100,000 bpd cut.

Monday’s OPEC+ meeting comes against a complex backdrop that includes a potential increase in supplies of Iranian crude returning to the market if Tehran can revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Meanwhile, Russia said it would stop supplying countries that support the idea of ​​capping Russian energy supplies due to the military conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, gas supplies in Europe have been further cut off, which is likely to lead to a further surge in prices. Read more

Brent crude has fallen to around $95 a barrel from $120 in June, amid fears of an economic slowdown and recession in the West.

Iran is expected to add 1 million barrels per day to supply or 1% of global demand if sanctions are eased, although prospects for a nuclear deal appeared less clear on Friday. Read more

And last month, Saudi Arabia, the largest producer in OPEC, indicated the possibility of cutting production to address what it sees as exaggerated declines in oil prices. Read more

However, signs from the physical market suggest that supply remains tight and many OPEC countries are producing below targets while new Western sanctions threaten Russian exports.

Additional reporting by Rowena Edwards and Olesya Astakhova.

