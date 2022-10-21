Sources – Ravens RB JK Dobbins Knee Examination, 4-6 weeks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. Baltimore Ravens running back JK DobbinsThe long way back from a serious knee injury hit another blow.

Dobbins, the Ravens’ number one, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week that will sideline him for four to six weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. The retreating team did not train all week after not playing on Sunday in the second half of the 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.

Crows (3-3) will depend on them Kenyan Drakewho became Baltimore’s first running back to produce a 100 rushing yard this season, and an increased backfield at least the following month. Judge Hillwho is leading the Ravens to appear with 6.6 yards per deal, returned for the game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury. Joss Edwards It can also be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list after training for the past two weeks.

2 related

“Once you start going downhill, it gets really effective,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Drake earlier this week. “He has some speed and some explosions.”

That’s another big blow for Dobbins, who was sidelined all last season after injuring his knee in the season finale. He said he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, LCL, meniscus and hamstring.

After missing his first two games of the season, Dobbins came back with a limited number of shots and he didn’t look like he was in full force. He had 123 yards in 35 carryovers in four games.

Last week, Dobbins admitted it was “too tough” not to play in the fourth quarter of the 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. Then he sat through the entire second half after injuring his knee on Sunday at the Giants.

“JK’s knee was pulled on him,” Harbow said earlier this week. “He just didn’t feel like he had those blasts in the second half. I think he might have landed on them at some point.”

A second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins was an immediately influential player, commanding all NFL appearances in a sprint average (6.0 YPC) and setting the Ravens rookie record with nine touchdowns.

This season, Baltimore’s team has totaled 458 rushing yards, 25 in the NFL.