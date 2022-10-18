Sources dispute Bayonetta representative’s claims about payment offer

Sources disputed the latest allegations by the former Bayonetta Voice actress Helena Taylor, who said she was offered a “humiliating” offer of just $4,000 to reprise her role in Game Three.

In a series of videos posted on social media over the weekend, Taylor – who will be replaced by the name Bayonetta in the future. converts Sequel to veteran Jennifer Hill – critical developer Platinum Games And the Fan invited to boycott Bayonetta 3.

The actress claimed that she eventually wrote to the Vice President of PlatinumGames Hideki Kamiyawho she claimed was offered nothing more than what she described as an “immoral” offer to reprise her role.

Taylor’s videos have been viewed nearly 10 million times so far, and the actor has received a huge outpouring of support from gamers as well as fellow voice actors, who have long complained about being underpaid. The videos also led to harassment towards Platinum developers and new Bayonetta representative Hale.

Video Reviews for Bayonetta 3 | VGC

However, sources cited in a Bloomberg The report has now disputed some of the claims made by the voice actor, which VGC can confirm via our own sources.

According to people familiar with the situation, as well as documents reviewed by both Bloomberg and VGC, Platinum had intended to rehire Taylor last summer.

Platinum allegedly sought to hire Taylor for “at least” five sessions (VGC sources indicated it could have been as few as four), each paying $3,000 to $4,000 for four hours in the studio.

This would have brought Taylor’s total fee to $15,000, Bloomberg reports, as VGC can confirm this through our own sources. A person familiar with the deal claimed to VGC that this represented a significant increase in Taylor’s fee for the second match.

According to Bloomberg, the voice actor responded by asking for a six-figure sum in addition to the remainder of the game – a claim that Taylor vehemently denies. VGC sources repeated the remaining claim, but did not say the amount requested.

In private messages exchanged with VGC, Taylor called the proposal that she was offered more than $4,000 “categorically incorrect”. She also called the sources’ claims that she could have earned $15,000 “an absolute lie, and a complete joke.”

“I’d like to put this in the mirror of the review and leave the entire bloody franchise behind,” she told VGC. “So I guess I’m going to let my videos stand. I told the truth.”

In Taylor’s video messages – which she said were the result of breaching nondisclosure agreements – the actress claimed that her anxiety about being unemployed caused her to suffer from anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

People familiar with the Platinum negotiations indicated that they were aware that Taylor had suffered from depressive episodes in the past.

PlatinumGames did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Since her claims were published this weekend, Taylor has been met with a wide range of support, including from fellow voice actors who have shared their experiences of receiving similar offers.

It was the Twitter account of Platinum Vice President Hideki Kamiya Temporarily restricted during the weekend After a series of messages were posted in response to Taylor’s allegations, including one in which he called Taylor’s claims untrue.

Bayonetta’s new voice actress, Jennifer Hill issued a statement Directly address the controversy on Monday.

“Anyone who knows me or has followed my career will know that I have great respect for my peers, and that I am an advocate for all members of society,” she said. “I am subject to a non-disclosure agreement and am not free to speak on this situation. My reputation speaks for itself.”