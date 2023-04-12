Source says Jeff Bezos won’t be bidding on Washington’s leaders

John KimESPN staff writer2 minutes to read

Shifter: Leaders are getting close to selling Adam Schefter details potential Washington Chiefs buyers with the potential for a deal to come before the draft.

Jeff Bezos will not bid on Washington’s leaders have ended a pursuit that has struggled to gain any momentum, a source close to him said Wednesday.

Bezos had some interest in buying the franchise, and his presence hovered over the proceedings even though he made no offer. He even hired a firm, Allen & Co. , to explore try.

In March, a source close to Bezos said that owners Dan and Tanya Snyder blocked him from bidding, which several sources close to Snyder denied.

Bezos owns The Washington Post, which has published several investigative stories over the past three years that have led to cases for Snyder and the organization.

Puck News first reported that Bezos, who according to Forbes has a net worth of $125 billion, was “not currently planning” to bid for the team.

When asked if he would be making an offer, a source close to Bezos told ESPN, “No he’s not.”

Josh Harris, who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, made an official offer to the leaders for about $6 billion. Harris and one of his limited partners, Mitchell Rales, are both from the Washington area and have a combined net worth of over $11 billion. Their collection includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has also reportedly made an offer. Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Houston Rockets, was also interested. Three groups toured Washington’s facilities—Harris, Apostolopoulos, and one unnamed one.