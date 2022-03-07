Source says Aaron Rodgers has a contract offer from Green Bay Packers that will change the QB market

Green Bay Packers have made an important long-term show for the company Aaron Rodgers That would change the quarterback market, a source told ESPN.

The terms of a potential new contract can always be changed, but a three or four-year deal will help cap Green Bay’s salary while giving Rodgers, 38, contractual clarity into his 40s.

Green Bay made more than $27 million over the cap just nine days before the start of the new league year. The Packers were expected to offer Rodgers a new deal at some point this off season, with the dual intent of capturing the salary cap as well as offering market-wide compensation to the two-times best player in the league.

The Broncos also lurks as a potential landing rival for the Rodgers, with a source telling ESPN that Denver is willing to compete to get him either through a new contract or draft pick compensation.

Rodgers is weighing his options but is expected to make a decision soon about his future in the NFL. He previously hinted on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’d like to make up his mind by the franchise bid deadline Tuesday, when the Packers need to decide whether to use the label on a wide receiver. Davant Adams.

Whatever Rodgers decides, it will create extra cover space. If he doesn’t play at Green Bay, the Packers will have between $19.3 million and $26.9 million in salary cap savings, depending on the timing of the decision.

Rodgers has one year left on his deal and will count $46.1 million against the cap, a number that will undoubtedly be reduced by an extension if he decides to come back. To that end, Packers Vice President of Football Operations Ross Paul has been involved in contracting talks with Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn.

Kansas City Patrick Mahomes Currently he is the highest paid player in the NFL, with a deal of $450 million and an average annual value of $45 million. Buffalo Josh Allen He is the second highest paid player in the league every quarter, both in terms of total value (over $258 million) and average annual value ($43.006 million).

Atlanta Matt Ryan He is the only player in the league to wear a hat larger than Rogers. His current deal with Falcons is $48.7 million for the cap.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week that Green Bay had not received any commercial offers for Rodgers, stressing that “not a single person” had called to inquire about the availability of the quarterback.

One source confirmed to ESPN that the Packers will want so much compensation – top draft picks and key young players – that the trade could be difficult for the team acquiring Rodgers to execute.

League sources told ESPN’s Adam Shifter last week that the Packers had not been involved in any trading scenarios regarding Rodgers and were awaiting his decision.

Several league executives believe the Steelers have at least inquired about Rodgers, but their level of involvement remains unclear.

The Packers started in the offseason with nearly $50 million over the salary cap, and that doesn’t include Adams, linebacker contracts Defender Campbell and Cornerback Douglas messenger.

Thanks to renegotiations with left processing David BakhtiariDefensive handling Kenny Clark And back to back Aaron JonesIt has now crossed the limit of $27.5 million, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Packers will almost certainly use the franchise tag on Adams if a long-term deal isn’t finalized by Tuesday’s 4PM ET deadline. Green Bay wants to keep Adams whether or not Rodgers returns.

ESPN’s Rob Damofsky contributed to this report.