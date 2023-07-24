Source – Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is expected to be ready by week one

Adam TeacherESPN staff writer3 minutes to read

street. Joseph, Mo. A wide future Kadarius Toni will miss some time in training at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp, but is expected to be ready to start the regular season after aggravating his knee injury Sunday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Tony, who had an off-season cleanup on his knee, was injured while throwing a punt before the start of practice on Sunday, when the Chiefs began camp. He did not participate in either operation in the first two days of camp.

Tight end Travis Kelsey called Toney “electric” and “high energy” after Monday’s practice and said: “We really miss that guy.

“We will miss KT, and his ability to make a play out of nowhere. Our fingers are crossed to get him back as soon as possible.”

The Chiefs have rebuilt their wide receiver pool the past two seasons after trading Tyreek Hill and losing JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency. Tony has been a cornerstone of this effort. Last year the Chiefs traded a few draft picks in favor of Toney, a first-round selection by the New York Giants in 2021.

Tony was amazing at times for the Chiefs after the deal, never more so in the fourth quarter of their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he caught the touchdown pass that put the Chiefs ahead early in the period, then set up another TD with a 65-yard punt return.

But due to injuries, Tony did not play a full season in the NFL. He missed six games as a starter with the Giants and was limited to nine games last season.