Source: Brandon Allen’s $1,080 Million Contract to the 49ers Includes $200,000 Guaranteed

The 49ers signed veteran quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year contract on Monday.

Details of the deal include some guaranteed money and keeping the door open for him to stick around during the regular season, too.

NBC Sports Bay Area has learned that Allen, 30, will not receive any signing bonus, but his agreement includes $200,000 guaranteed in full from his scheduled $1,080 million salary.

A coaching staff player with Allen’s level of NFL experience can earn anywhere from $289,800 to $370,000 for the season.

In addition, Allen could earn up to $152,500 in incentives to fit in all 17 regular season games. He is set to receive approximately $9,000 for each game he fits in as part of the team’s game-day roster.

The 49ers also announced the signings of veteran defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and the termination of Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.

Davidson was a second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 19 games with one start over three seasons. He had 29 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and one sack.

Fumagalli, a five-year NFL veteran, was among the final cuts of the 49ers before the start of last season. He spent time on the 49ers practice squad.

Allen became the fourth player on the 49ers’ offseason roster, joining Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold.

Purdy is the presumptive starter for the 49ers, but it is unknown if he will be cleared of elbow surgery before the start of the regular season. An intensive three-month throwing program is scheduled to begin next month.

Allen has spent the past three seasons as the No. 2 quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals behind superstar Joe Burrow.

During his time with the Bengals, Allen appeared in 12 games with six starts. He completed 61.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,096 yards with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 82.5.

