Soul Hackers 2 announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

ATLUS announce Soul Pirates 2 about PlayStation 5And the Xbox SeriesAnd the Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the PC (steam). It will be launched on August 25 in Japan and August 26 worldwide. It features both English and Japanese voiceover options, and English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) subtitle options.

In Japan, the game will also be available in . format Soul Pirates 2 25th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Priced at 17,380 yen, includes a three-disc 25th anniversary music album with 30 tracks, and a 100-page 25th Anniversary book with artwork, interviews, and more; Iho-kun’s character. Downloadable special content of the special “Mary-style maid costume” outfit; and demon fusion downloadable content “Aiho-kun”.

Includes pre-orders for the game in Japan.Persona 5 Fashion and background music set “, which includes the following:

Here are the first details:

■ story

A story set in the middle of the 21st century, and a little further into the future from now.

Demon Summoners live in dark communities and harness the supernatural powers of Demons. And Ion, a being who watches the world, discovers the coming ruin of the world.

To avoid ruin, Ringo and Figue descend on Aion on the human world. They head out to protect the two people needed to avoid destruction, but both are already killed.

Ringo deploys Aion’s special ability “Soul Hack” to revive their targets. Working alongside the Devil Summoners, Ringo and Figue seek to unravel a mystery regarding the future of the world at stake.

Will you be able to avoid destruction…?

■ Characters

Ringo (Voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa)

Agent for the next generation of cyber lifeforms Aion. Being a born baby, she has a strong curiosity about human society and emotions. She stands on the front lines with Arrow and other demon summoners, fighting to avoid ruin.

FIG (Voiced by Nanako Mori)

Aion agent, like Ringo. Brilliant and secretive, she’s like the older sister of Ringo, who moves forward at her own pace. Figue also has an interest and admiration for humanity, and is very friendly towards humans. It specializes in information analysis, and handles logistical support.

Arrow (Voiced by Kaito Ishikawa)

Agent of the Devil Summoner Yatagarasu Society. One of the “targets to protect to avoid the end of the world” discovered by Aion. Killed while incognito, but revived by Ringo’s Soul Hack. He’s usually a quiet guy who doesn’t say much. But he is also honest, emotional and values ​​morals highly. For this reason, he and my birth often collide.

my birthday (Voiced by Ami Koshimizu)

Agent for the Devil Summoner Society Phantom Society. She was killed by an ally for an unknown reason. After she is revived by Ringo’s Soul Hack, she accompanies Ringo in the pursuit of the cause of her death. She is calm and rational. She places a great emphasis on rationality and competence, and can sometimes make tough decisions, but her past experiences seem to play a role.

sizu (Voiced by Masaya Matsukazi)

Independent Demon Summoner. Killed by an agent from the Phantoms Society, but revived by Ringo’s Soul Hack. He accompanies Ringo and the others in pursuit of a certain goal. It is romantic, charming and luxurious. Since he can read the air and act accordingly, he is often the mediator between Arrow and Milady. Keeps the team running smoothly.

■ Keywords

ion

Beyond human understanding, born from the farthest reaches of technology. Watching the human world in the shadows. One day, she discovers the world’s impending doom, and sends agents Ringo and Vig to stop him.

devil summoner

Humans who contract with demons and use their amazing abilities to solve problems beyond human comprehension. There are also a few summoners, on the other hand, who use their power for evil, such as assassination and crime. Ringo and his company fight to avoid destruction, and they get involved with the opposing demon summoner societies, the Phantom Society and Yatagarasu.

demons

Spiritual beings that have existed alongside humans since ancient times. They are not necessarily evil beings, and even gods and fairies fall under the name demons. It is said that in a certain place, there is a secret art of smelting demons to form new demons.

COMP

A tool that helps summon demons. Each user has a different look and can be modified to resemble their favorite item or decoration. Ringo’s companies and companies have been modified with Aion technology, allowing them to equip demons directly to COMP itself.

Hack the soul

One of the functions of Aion. It is the ability to intervene and improve the human mind and spirit. Ringo Soul Hack is used on those who have just died, and it interferes with their memories at the time of their death. It allows a person to recover by expressing his remorse for death, and his strong desire to live.

Saturday

Attack the enemy’s weak point to launch an all-out attack!

Enjoy an even more exciting battle system based on the familiar Press Turn systems Shin Megami Tensei And the Character series.

Realms – Secret Cities

In the cities inhabited by humans, there are secret cities called realms that only demon summoners can enter. In those cities, demons go hand in hand with Devil Summoners, and there are many facilities for the summoner such as demon fusion, COMP upgrades, and information gathering.

■ Staff