Sorry to inform you that Braun Strowman is in it again (UPDATED)

Modernization: He has since apologized to people in the locker room for his comments, but claimed to fans that he was joking:

All my brothers and sisters are in the locker room no matter where I come from. I have crazy respect. We have all worked hard to be where we are. They are all here for a reason. Take the iwc joke. Come to me nonstop and the second time I want you to melt away. – Monster All Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

The original story is below.

Braun Strowman and Omos had a good big man match in crown jewel Just yesterday (Saturday 5 November 2022) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was, at least, much better than expected and was so praised.

Naturally, Strowman took that inch and ran a mile:

People responded, and Strowman, who seemed to love these opportunities to get as many people as possible away, came right back from them. Such as:

or this:

You get it Thank you. This alien subculture of yours has to overthrow and kill yourself. Although we want you to do it for free without any money to support what you have to go through. iwc’s loud broken ass can (in the words of DX suck it in side ways) – Monster All Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

Don’t worry, we’re just a misunderstanding, though!

Nah definitely wasn’t chit in the Indies. I care about lazy people who want others to bill here instead of going out and struggling how they can survive. That’s what I did and. Well I’m fine!!! – Monster All Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

It ended with this:

Aight I’m going to sleep on the flight. Just let me remind you that I am the greatest mega man there has ever been and will ever be!!!!!!!! If you me prove your point. Good night to all my loyal fans and rest beast GFYS – Monster All Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

The red lip kisses were a real gentle touch.

Fortunately, fans weren’t the only ones to notice and talk about this crap. Mustafa Ali, who often uses his Twitter to “express shovel behaviors,” took a screenshot of his own:

That’s very good there.

The truth is that the size debate about winning the prize versus wrestlers doing the choppy shit is and always will be a goofy thing – professional wrestling is all about pulling money and you do it by making passions. How you arouse these feelings does not matter. Strowman, who is supposed to be acting lovably at the moment, will alienate both fans and his contemporaries with nonsense like this.

He doesn’t seem to care.

As long as the check is cleared, isn’t it a big fella?