Sorry to inform you that Braun Strowman is in it again (UPDATED)

Modernization: He has since apologized to people in the locker room for his comments, but claimed to fans that he was joking:

The original story is below.

Braun Strowman and Omos had a good big man match in crown jewel Just yesterday (Saturday 5 November 2022) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was, at least, much better than expected and was so praised.

Naturally, Strowman took that inch and ran a mile:

People responded, and Strowman, who seemed to love these opportunities to get as many people as possible away, came right back from them. Such as:

or this:

Don’t worry, we’re just a misunderstanding, though!

It ended with this:

The red lip kisses were a real gentle touch.

Fortunately, fans weren’t the only ones to notice and talk about this crap. Mustafa Ali, who often uses his Twitter to “express shovel behaviors,” took a screenshot of his own:

That’s very good there.

The truth is that the size debate about winning the prize versus wrestlers doing the choppy shit is and always will be a goofy thing – professional wrestling is all about pulling money and you do it by making passions. How you arouse these feelings does not matter. Strowman, who is supposed to be acting lovably at the moment, will alienate both fans and his contemporaries with nonsense like this.

He doesn’t seem to care.

As long as the check is cleared, isn’t it a big fella?

