Sony recently made a nice update to its PS5 console with a new variant known as CFI-1202 which offers lower temperature and power input. The new console is lighter, runs cooler, and uses less power, all thanks to an updated AMD Obreon Plus SOC that pays tribute to the TSMC 6nm process node.

in tearing up recently The video was posted by Austin Evans, Techtuber noticed that the Sony PS5 controller was shipping in a new variant that’s lighter, cooler, and less power hungry. This new PS5 variant has been named “CFI-1202” and now we can get to why it is better than Sony’s original PS5 variants (CFI-1000/CFI-1001).

technology outlet, AngistronomyIn its exclusivity, it confirmed that the Sony PS5 (CFI-1202) comes with an enhanced AMD Oberon SOC known as Oberon Plus that uses the TSMC N6 (6nm) process. TSMC has made it so that their 7nm process node (N7) is a design rule compatible with the 6nm EUV (N6) node. This allows TSMC partners to easily migrate existing 7nm chips to the 6nm node without running into major complications. The N6 processing node provides an 18.8% increase in transistor density and lowers power consumption, which in turn lowers temperatures.

AMD 6nm Oberon Plus SOC for Sony’s updated PS5 console is 15% smaller than the 7nm Oberon SOC (Image credits: Angstronomics)

This is why the new Sony PS5 consoles are lighter and feature a smaller heat sink compared to the various playback variants. But that’s not all, we can also see a screenshot of a brand new AMD Oberon Plus SOC chip sitting next to the 7nm Oberon SOC. The new die size is about 260 mm 2 which is a 15% reduction in die size compared to the 7 nm SOC operon (~ 300 mm 2). Another advantage of moving to 6nm is the number of chips that can be produced on a single chip. The outlet reported that each Oberon Plus SOC chip could produce about 20% more chips at the same cost.

What this means is that without affecting its cost, Sony can offer more Oberon Plus chips for use in the PS5 and that could reduce the market shortage that current consoles have faced since their launch. It is also reported that TSMC will phase out 7nm Oberon SOCs in the future and will switch entirely to 6nm Oberon Plus SOCs resulting in 50% more chips per chip. Microsoft is also expected to use a 6nm process node for its updated Arden SOC in the future for its Xbox Series X consoles.

