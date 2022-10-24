Sony Scripts PS Plus apparently has expiration dates

It looks like Sony has made a change to PS Plus service, which makes it not possible to display the exact date when the game will be removed from the service. The Last Chance to Play tab is still part of the main page – it’s displayed by scrolling down a bit on the PS5 – but clicking on games there no longer shows the expiration date. This was our advantage It was highlighted when membership was renewed Back in June, although now it doesn’t seem like it’s any nearer useful.

at the moment, Infinite Reese On PS4 it is part of the Last Chance to Play section. However, if you click on where you can download the game, there will be no expiration date listed. This means there’s no way of knowing how much time you have left to play the title – it could still go on for a few weeks or disappear tomorrow. We simply don’t know anymore.

It’s also worth noting that Sony doesn’t clarify upcoming expiration dates in their monthly PlayStation Blog posts either. While PS Plus Basic Games are always available for about a month or so, which is the length of time something represents PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium completely in the air. You lose access to those titles on the two most expensive tiers once you leave the membership as well; It’s not like PS Plus Essential where you can keep playing.

Another example is GTA: Vice City Ultimate Edition. as pointed out Twitter account PS PlayThe Japanese PS Blog He said the remaster will leave service on February 20, 2023. But if you take a look at the game’s menu on the PS5 console, that expiration date won’t appear anywhere.

So unless Sony starts touting the same expiration dates in PS Blog posts — and as long as this isn’t just a bug that the platform holder is going to fix — there’s no way to know how long games will live on PS Plus for. If there’s a game you’ve been longing to play but are afraid to leave the service, it might be better to start sooner rather than later.

Thank you user big devil / Profile on Twitter PS Play to get information!