Sony Moves ‘Oh Hell No’ Moves Off Schedule, Confirms ‘A Man Named Otto’ for Christmas – Deadline

Sony revealed a number of release date moves tonight, including taking on the Jack Black comedy oh hell no Off the table, dating Sandra Oh horror picture Nation For the next month and confirm the new version led by Tom Hanks A man called Otto For Christmas Day, as Deadline reported last week.

The studio also said tonight that Whitney Houston’s biographical film I wanna Dance With Somebody Starring, Naomi Aki will open two days earlier than planned, now on Wednesday, December 21, and has moved Sam Raimi’s thriller sci-fi thriller Adam Driver. 65 It goes back almost a year to April 14, 2023. It was set on April 29.

Stage 6 Nation – A Korean word meaning “mother” – was identified on March 18, just a month from now. The photo by writer and director Iris Kee Shim follows Amanda (Oh) and her daughter (Phivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm. But when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the fear of turning into her mother.

The film goes on a date with two other wide-ranging releases: Lionsgate’s family drama Unbreakable boy A24 . Horror Show X.

Kasi Lemmons directs I wanna Dance With Somebody From a text written by Anthony McCarten. It focuses on the life and career of the Houston playmaker and also stars Stanley Tucci, Naissa Williams, Clark Peters, Tamara Toney and Ashton Sanders. The musical biopic moves to a Mario Brothers toon counter program from Illumination/Universal starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others.

Mark Foster directs and David Magee screenplays A man called Otto, A new version of the Swedish strike A man called Ove. Hanks is Otto, an angry and isolated widower who has hard times for everyone in his neighborhood while watching her like a hawk. Just as he seems to have finally given up on life, an unlikely and hesitant friendship develops with his new neighbors.

The opening comedy competition December 25 is Paramount’s Margot Robbie-Brad Pitt set in the 1920s. Babylon.

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Brian Wood 65, From Remy product. Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman also star in the picture, the plots of which are still kept secret.

oh hell no Black stars as Sherman, the man who falls in love with Will’s mother – who has only one thing to say about it: Oh, no. Ice Cube has been attached to co-star in director’s comedy Kitao Sakurai written by Scott Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao, and Rodney Rothman.

Here are all the changes announced tonight:

A man called Otto (Columbia Pictures) – December 25

I Want To Dance With Someone (TriStar Pictures) – December 21 (was December 23)

65 (Columbia Pictures) – Apr 14, 2023 (was Apr 29, 2022)

The Nation (Phase Six) – March 18, 2022

Oh Hell No (Columbia Pictures) – Date TBD (was June 17)