June 25, 2022

Sony launches new PS Store credit vouchers for PS Plus

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Photo: Push Square

earlier in the monthit was reported that Sony has discontinued its traditional digital production PS Plus vouchers. These allowed you to purchase a one-, three- or 12-month membership from third-party retailers, which you can then redeem on your account in order to extend your subscription. Occasionally, these will be discounted.

On the PlayStation official siteHe was directing customers to him PS . Store Credit, which you can obviously use to purchase at the time of your subscription. Now, with the service available in Europe, some new wallet recharge denominations have been released specifically for it PS Plus Layers Refurbished. Major UK retailers like shop for And the amazon uk It now allows you to buy £84 of PS Store Credit, which is a cost PS Plus Extra for a year.

There are also renamed options available in the US, Like 110 bucks, which is the price of PS Plus Extra and tax. We’re not convinced this layout is as clean as the old option, having just bought the amount of subscription time you want and not having to worry about PS Store credit, but we’re assuming there are three tiers on offer, and that’s ultimately more manageable for retail screens.

Anyway, that’s how it is now: Select PS Plus coupons are sold out, but there are additional shipments for the renamed PS Store wallet.

Please note that some of the external links on this page are affiliate links, which means that if you click on them and make a purchase, we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read FTC Disclosure for more information.

