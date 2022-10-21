Sony has handed over the trademark for the case of the game to the Resident Evil Showcase

Sony hosted live last night Resident Evil Gallery on it YouTube channelAnd it has actually affected live broadcasts in more ways than one. First, the 15-minute countdown timer was described as if it were playing condition Happened from the hardware manufacturer itself. The usual blue backgrounds, soft music, and PlayStation buttons can be seen arranging themselves in all sorts of shapes to make it look as if Sony was running the show instead of Capcom.

Another change occurred during the live broadcast itself. Instead of a trailer that offered Resident Evil Village On Mac, a new look at the game is on PSVR2 been detected. While the spotlight was lacking substantial information about the VR port – instead it was treated as a recap – Senior Director Kengo Akiyama highlighted new features such as enhanced resolution, 3D audio, and an overall “more realistic and realistic gaming experience” thanks to PSVR2 Sense Controllers. You can catch the bonus clip through this link.

While fans keep waiting for even a hint of a View PlayStationIt might be a little funny to see the State of Play brand suddenly appear out of nowhere while Sony tries to make a live broadcast feel like its own. Of course, it appears that the platform owner has a marketing deal in place for the Resident Evil series, so he will always do his best to connect the survival horror series with PS5 and PS4 as closely as possible.

Besides the PSVR2 mode coming to Resident Evil Village next year, the show is also focused on DLC next week shades of roses and the Resident Evil 4 Remake, we went the last of it recently Holding hands with. Check out our first impressions through the link after you play it.