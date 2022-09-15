Sony: ‘Giving Microsoft control of Activision games like Call of Duty’ has ‘significant negative effects’

5pm UK update: In a statement to Eurogamer, a Microsoft spokesperson spoke about Sony’s statement: “It does not make sense for Microsoft to remove Call of Duty from PlayStation given its market leadership position.”

Original story 4.45pm UK: Sony says it “welcomes the announcement” by the UK Competition and Markets Authority that it will investigate further Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.Biz“By giving Microsoft control of Activision games like Call of Duty, this deal will have significant negative impacts on gamers and the future of the gaming industry,” the platform owner said.

“We want to ensure that PlayStation players continue to enjoy a high-quality gaming experience,” Sony continued, “and we appreciate the CMA’s focus on protecting gamers.”

at the beginning of the month, The CMA has announced that it will escalate Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard to “Phase 2,” meaning the regulator will now conduct a more in-depth investigation into the market implications of the acquisition.

The CMA listed several reasons for its decision, but the most important was the value of the Call of Duty franchise in increasing console sales.

His stated concern was that Microsoft could make Call of Duty into an Xbox exclusive title in the future, and could seriously hurt future PlayStation sales.

Microsoft pledged to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation “For several more years,” but Jim Ryan hit from PlayStation He said it was “inadequate on several levels”.

In the end, only one side of this argument will come out happy, and we have some time yet before we find out any.