Sony Celebrates ‘Uncharted’ Over $100 Million Global Box Office – Deadline

except: $106.4 million in the weekend at the global box office from Sony vs. Unknown It was another reminder to the streaming-obsessed entertainment industry that the tried-and-true business model of theater features still works, and that there is an audience for them.

Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO of Motion Picture Group Tom Rothman He confirmed this in a company-wide email today after the success of Robin Fleischer’s directive, Tom HollandMark Wahlberg starred in the movie last weekend, and praised the cast for delivering a great success.

Instead of selling $120 million in production due to financial desperation during the pandemic, Sony believed in and protected the event film and waited for the right time to release.

Box office results from such actions? Unknown It was supposed to do $30 million over four days at the domestic box office; It ended up making $51 million, sending its current global stake to $139 million. The key words in Rothman’s note below, are that he has already announced Unknown “A successful new movie franchise.” When we spoke to Fleischer, he said He was optimistic about the sequenceto.

While other studios have been working daily with their films or theatrical window sills, Sony continues to protect the 45-day window on big-action films such as Spider-Man: No Home, Poison: Let There Be Carnage, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Unknown, And since cinemas reopened last year from Covid, it has racked up a whopping $3 billion in profit at the global box office.

Unknown, As Rothman explains here, it was the first major production to be shut down completely by Covid. Fleischer told us on his Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast Unknown, From pre-production to post-production, It took two years.

Sony also had more bragging rights on Presidents Day Weekend BO like Spider-Man: There is no room for home It ranked third on its tenth release of the weekend, bringing it to $9 million and bringing its total running business to nearly $772 million. Industry estimates think so Spider-Man: There is no room for home He has a good chance of making a final domestic $800 million.

Here is Rothman’s note:

Dear Colleagues,

It’s Presidents’ Day in America, but we are open in most places around the world today and we have another global victory to celebrate.

With over $100 million at the worldwide box office in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Unknown It is the company’s new movie franchise.

This represents a huge victory for every department of the company, as the film was our first major production to be shut down completely with the advent of Covid, and yet we have persevered to complete the image the audience loves, marketing and distributing with strategic vitality around the world, despite the pandemic.

The effect that followed is evidence once again of the unparalleled cultural power of real films. In the wake of Poison: Let there be massacre, Ghostbusters: AfterlifeAnd the Spider-Man: There is no room for homeAnd the Unknown Another blow to theatrical naysayers and further proof of the effectiveness of our model.

I would like to thank all the wonderful filmmakers, actors and crew, especially our friends at PlayStation Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment for their support. And of course, I want to thank each and every one of you for your creativity, dedication and faith.

Carpentry!

Tom