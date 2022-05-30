May 30, 2022

Sony and Bungie will establish a direct service center for the franchise once the acquisition is closed

Something got lost in Sony investor relations report last weekbrought to our attention again by Reset, is the company’s plan to achieve the acquisition target, Bungie. While the deal is not closed yet, the platform owner Expect the ink to dry by the end of the yearand is already working on an integration plan for fate Developer.

Now, you know, the Japanese giant wants to use the studio’s expertise to help advance its live service game, from which Plans to work 12 at a time by 2025. Currently, it is working independently on these games within the PlayStation Studios infrastructure, but intends to integrate all of Bungie’s knowledge across all of its operations after about one year.

The goal is to create a new internal department called the SIE Live Service Center of Excellence, which can leverage all live service addresses to ensure best practices are considered. It is worth remembering that Bungie will maintain its independenceso will Continues to release its own games Across all platforms, but will have an active role in shaping the philosophy behind Sony’s live service projects as well.

Interestingly, the platform owner wants to learn from Bungie within three months of closing the deal, so it’s clear here that he greatly values ​​the design principles that helped shape and grow Destiny games. Ultimately, the SIE Live Service Center of Excellence will be tasked with reviewing critical aspects such as monetization on both outbound and inbound titles.

It’s clear that a large portion of the PlayStation fan base is very concerned about this new live service approach, although it’s important to remember that none of the games have actually been announced – they could be amazing. Maintaining live service titles is notoriously difficult, so it seems the company is at least taking things seriously if that’s the business model they intend to put their flag on.

