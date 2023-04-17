April 17, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’ at Paramount + Sets Cast – Variety

Muhammad 22 mins ago 2 min read
Knuckles Idris Elba Paramount

Courtesy of Paramount

Paramount’s “Knuckles” live-action series starring Idris Elba + its cast.

The show was first announced in February 2022. In addition to Elba reprising the role of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, diverse I learned that Adam Paley (“Happy Endings,” “The Mindy Project”) is set to star in the series, once again playing Wade Whipple from the movie franchise.

The film takes place between the events of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. In the series, Knuckles agrees to train Wade to be his apprentice and teach him the ways of an echidna warrior, ”according to the log. the official.

Eddie Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”), Julian Barratt (“Mindhorn”), Scott Mescodi (“Don’t Look Up”), and Eli Taylor (“Ted Lasso”) will recur. Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) will guest star, as will Tika Sumpter, who reprises the role of Maddy from the films. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The series is now being produced in London. John Whittington, who worked on the screenplay for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” wrote the pilot for “Knuckles” and serves as head writer and executive producer on the series. Brian Schacter and James Madejski are also writers.

Jeff Fowler, who directed both Sonic the Hedgehog films, will direct the pilot episode and executive produce the series. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Film, and Toru Nakahara — all members of the films’ creative team — serve as executive producers, as does Elba. Jed Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Tacon, and Carol Banker also direct episodes. Produced by Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

See also  "Charmed," Dynasty Among Cancellations on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter

“Sonic the Hedgehog” was released in theaters in February 2020, with the sequel set to be released in April 2022. In total, the two films have grossed over $405 million at the global box office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance has dropped from the YouTube livestream amid intense fan speculation

8 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

The Coachella acrobat collapses to the floor during a live DJ party on the second night of the California festival

16 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

Katy Perry brings North West on stage to dance as Kim Kardashian does

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukrainian counteroffensive may fail before it begins, Chinese defense minister visits Moscow – Our War News Monday

17 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Wall Street silent as investors focus on earnings, Fed signals

20 mins ago Izer
2 min read

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’ at Paramount + Sets Cast – Variety

22 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

James Webb Space Telescope reveals hidden companion galaxy

29 mins ago Izer