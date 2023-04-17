‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’ at Paramount + Sets Cast – Variety

Courtesy of Paramount

Paramount’s “Knuckles” live-action series starring Idris Elba + its cast.

The show was first announced in February 2022. In addition to Elba reprising the role of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, diverse I learned that Adam Paley (“Happy Endings,” “The Mindy Project”) is set to star in the series, once again playing Wade Whipple from the movie franchise.

The film takes place between the events of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. In the series, Knuckles agrees to train Wade to be his apprentice and teach him the ways of an echidna warrior, ”according to the log. the official.

Eddie Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”), Julian Barratt (“Mindhorn”), Scott Mescodi (“Don’t Look Up”), and Eli Taylor (“Ted Lasso”) will recur. Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) will guest star, as will Tika Sumpter, who reprises the role of Maddy from the films. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The series is now being produced in London. John Whittington, who worked on the screenplay for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” wrote the pilot for “Knuckles” and serves as head writer and executive producer on the series. Brian Schacter and James Madejski are also writers.

Jeff Fowler, who directed both Sonic the Hedgehog films, will direct the pilot episode and executive produce the series. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Film, and Toru Nakahara — all members of the films’ creative team — serve as executive producers, as does Elba. Jed Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Tacon, and Carol Banker also direct episodes. Produced by Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” was released in theaters in February 2020, with the sequel set to be released in April 2022. In total, the two films have grossed over $405 million at the global box office.