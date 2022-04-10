‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Opens Its Doors For $71 Million, DOA Ambulance – The Hollywood Reporter

bubble!

Paramount Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Opened on a whopping $71 million in a big boost to locals ticket window Revival, especially for the family.

The PG-rated pic came in far ahead of expectations, starting when it earned $26.5 million from 4,234 theaters on Friday.

Nearly 60 percent of the audience were families. So far, nicknames that rely largely on children and parents have been struggling to crack due to the pandemic.

Sonic 2 It is also one of the few films in the COVID era that will open before its predecessor. Other bragging rights: It’s now the biggest release ever for a video game adaptation, edging out the first My voicewhich is also Paramount’s largest three-day opening since 2014.

In February 2020 – a month before cinemas across the country closed due to the growing COVID-19 crisis – the first My voice It opened for $58 million for this three-day Presidents Day weekend on its way to becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of all time domestically ($148 million).

Abroad – as it opened in select markets before launching domestically – Sonic 2 It generated another $37 million from 53 markets with a foreign total of $70 million and $141 million globally.

James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Tika Sumpter return in this sequel to another hedgehog, Brilliant Blue (voiced by Ben Schwartz) based on the highly successful Sega video game and media franchise. The story continues Sonic’s adventures on Earth after his arrival from a distant planet and his failed attempts to befriend a couple living in Montana.

The outlook is not good for Michael Baya new movie Ambulancechampionship Jake Gyllenhaal Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Universal Action pic opened for $8.7 million from 3,412 theaters to take fourth place despite Imax’s big push and premium big screens. AmbulanceWhich opened early overseas, earned another $2.8 million from 68 markets this weekend for a global total of $31 million.

Eza Gonzalez also stars in Ambulanceabout the repercussions of a bank robbery in Los Angeles.

I love the fans Sonic 2 And Ambulance Better than critics, giving them an A- CinemaScore and A- CinemaScore score, respectively. The film was slightly favored by critics of Bay, which currently has a rating of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sonic 2 by 68 percent.

Ambulance Debut in fourth place domestically behind Sonic 2Sony Morbius and Paramount the lost City.

Morbius, which came in second, fell 74 percent in its sophomore descent to $10.2 million for a domestic total of $57.1 million. It’s also struggling overseas, bringing in $69.3 million to a worldwide total of $126.3 million.

Paramount the lost City It ranked third domestically with a value of $9.2 million with a domestic total of $68.9 million and $78.6 million abroad.

Warner Bros. and DC’s Batman He got close to the top five with $6.2 million, bringing his domestic balance to $359 million and global funds to $735.1 million.

Critically acclaimed A24 specialty dear Everything everywhere at once Expands extensively in the third weekend for excellent results. The film took sixth place with a cost of $6 million from 1,250 theaters.

The biggest overseas title was Warner Bros. Fantastic Beast: Dumbledore’s Secrets, which launched to $58 million from its first 22 markets, including China ($10 million), Germany ($9.4 million) and the United Kingdom ($8 million). The movie begins next weekend in North America. IMAX transferred $4.3 million.

April 10, 8 and 15 a.m. Updated with revised weekend estimates.