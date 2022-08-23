Sonic Frontiers release date leaks, the open world now seems fast

screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

Early tastes vocal boundaries He referred to an open world action game that is far from a publishable state. But if a seemingly unintended reveal from Sega is to be believed, it will be coming soon: November 8, 2022, right in the middle of the busiest release tempo on the horizon.

vocal boundariesAnd the first announced During the 2021 Game Awards, it was the blue hedgehog’s first foray into an open world. And vast fields of grass. Abandoned, ancient ruins. loud music. the border came across My voice Designed by Breath of the wild Checklist. Initially a release date was set for late 2022, Previews this summer Criticize how he didn’t feel like a My voice Game (in other words, there are no carousels). The consensus, more or less, was basically: This thing needs more time in the oven. Feeling empty, failing to capture the courage that defined their ancestors, it made (some) of them such a blast to play.

vocal boundaries Dave says the negative feedback is because people "don't get it"

More time in the oven definitely seems like the last thing vocal boundaries will get. The game is set to be one of the main titles of Gamescom Inaugural Night Live Todaybut before the event, it seems Sega did it unintentionally Posted a Japanese TV ad Release date set for November 8, 2022 for vocal boundaries. As previously confirmed, it will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.

Soon the ad itself was set to private, but not before it was snatched from multiple non-affiliated accounts and re-uploaded. It’s brief – only 30 seconds long – but feels more “like a My voice The game ‘from earlier footage, which shows sonic tearing through natural environments: a jungle, a mechanical bridge, ravine walls. At the end of the clip, the crunchy guitar commonly associated with the string culminates, as Sonic climbs up a slope and stares down a mountain range. (Those Putu The comparisons were really appropriate.)

A representative for Sega did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

If the leak turns out to be true, Sonic Frontiers is landing during Busiest release stretch of the year. About a week ago, WB Games will release Gotham Knights, a co-op open-world action game based on DC antiheroes. It is immediately followed by a file Call of duty Game. vocal boundaries herself will share the release date with skull and bonesUbisoft’s hacking game that has been repeatedly delayed (née an Doctrine killer spinoff), which was released just a day before Sony releases this year’s highly anticipated game: God of War Ragnarok. And then, of course, ten days later, we see the overall but guaranteed sales force of the season: scarlet pokemon And the Violet.

Earlier this summer, IGN Play a series of videos Explore more vocal boundariesincluding how the fight works and what’s open The world plays like. Serial did not help the game image. After a flurry of backlash from fans — including some calls for Sega to postpone the match — Sega’s Takashi Izuka, who runs Sonic, spoke in front of a team iticism.

“It’s really not surprising,” Iizuka said. VGC in an interview. “We realize that everyone kind of interacts with the videos they’ve seen, and because they don’t understand what this new gameplay is, they kind of compare it to other games they already know.”