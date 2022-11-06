November 6, 2022

Sonic Frontiers On Switch will be “the same experience” as other platforms

vocal boundaries On the Switch it might not really be the ‘next generation’ but according to Takashi Iizuka, you don’t have to worry.

Speaking to Gamereactor, the head of Sonic mentioned how Sega wanted to provide Switch fans with “the same experience” as players on other platforms including “high-end” PCs.

The Hedgehog engine that the game runs on has been updated frequently over the years to make multi-platform development as easy as possible for the Sonic Team, and while the Switch version won’t include the same “high-end assets” as these other systems (such as PC), it’s still “scalable” very comparable.” This is exactly what he said:

“Our artists make a lot of content at very high levels, and if you have this amazing, amazing high-spec PC, that’s great. But we also want to make sure that people who play on the Nintendo Switch have the same experience. So, we’re not necessarily using the same high-end assets, but the same high-end engine. Hedgehog is able to shrink it down to a size where it would look very similar on a Nintendo Switch, as it does on high-end PCs.”

Previous reports indicate Sonic Frontiers will target 30fps and 720p resolution on the Nintendo Switch. Will you add this version to your game library? Comment below.

