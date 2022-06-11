June 11, 2022

Sonic Frontiers demo title screen surfaces on social media

Ayhan
Photo: SEGA

Sega has shared a great deal of footage of vocal boundaries Now, but one thing blue blur fans haven’t seen yet is the title screen.

If you’re wondering what it might look like, you’re probably out of luck. Social media screenshots of the demo title screen appear. This comes via the Summer Game Fest ‘Play Days’ event in person.

This screen looks like a cloudy sky, with a logo and menu options. Nothing to say here is definitive.

It appears that some of the other people present also took pictures and recorded footage of the demo. Some of the more interesting screenshots include a possible look at the game’s HUD screen, a cinematic screen, and what could be Sonic speeding through a cityscape-like environment.

Keep in mind that this is all subject to change between now and the game’s release in Holiday 2022, and the demo may not reflect the final version if it’s based on “Early build” like IGN . preview footage.

On a related note, we also have some impressions of the same demo from G4TV Goldenboy host. Although he couldn’t say much, he noticed how crisp the controls felt. follow from each other Other media appearances earlier this week.

Are you excited about Sonic Frontiers? How do you feel about the early build previews so far? Share your thoughts below.

