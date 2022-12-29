Sonic Co-Creator Charged Over Illegal Final Fantasy Stock

picture : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Last month, the legendary inventor of Sonic the Hedgehog was arrested for allegedly buying shares of development studio before sharing in Dragon adventure The game was announce . A month later, he was arrested for the second time because he had bought stock in a The company you are assigned to work for Final Fantasy Role . Yesterday, Tokyo prosecutors formally charged Yuji Naka with insider trading of approximately $1,080,000 in… Final Fantasy stock.

to me NHKthe Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office decided so naka Was making a profit from insider trading (thanks, VGC). For starters, insider trading is when someone with non-public knowledge of a company is able to use that information to trade stocks at an advantage. to do that illegal in Japan. So Naka broke the law when he was stock purchase in ATeam before the studio announced it You will be working on mobile game development Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, A battle royale released exclusively for mobile devices. Although the game was announced in 2021, Naka was arrested on December 7 this year .

This was after a month of being there Arrested first the time To buy shares in Aiming, the studio that was created Dragon Quest ingenuity. In both incidents, he was arrested along with Square Enix employee Taisuke Sasaki. Sasaki is accused of trading approximately $782,000 in stocks.

If the two Made a profit on ATeam stock, presumably before The first soldier I was I canceled less than a year ago after its launch. Square Enix was clearly hoping to cash in on the popularity Fortnite And other kings of battle . instead of, The first soldier It had serious performance issues and was only available on mobile.

was naka Join Square Enix In 2018 to direct Balan Wonderworlda strange action game that was almost universal Swipe as a flop. The game was unfocused and confusing to many reviewers, and Kotaku include it on List One of the biggest gaming disappointments of the year. director late Square Enix in June 2021. Perhaps Naka would be better off if he focused on directing a good game rather than manipulating the stock market.