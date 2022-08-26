August 26, 2022

Something has started in Kherson, Ukraine, already preparing for Russia’s collapse – Thursday Our Ukrainian War News

The White House said the US and Ukrainian presidents have called on Russia to take back control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after a phone call between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US President also congratulated the President of Ukraine on Ukraine’s Independence Day and assured his country’s continued support for Ukraine, the press release said. Joe Biden briefed Ukraine’s president on the massive military aid announced Wednesday.

He expressed his respect for the efforts of the Ukrainian people in defense of independence.

On Wednesday, Ukraine commemorated the country’s independence and separation from the Soviet Union.

The US President announced on Wednesday that the US will provide almost $3 billion to Ukraine to purchase weapons and equipment. According to a document dated Wednesday at the White House, Ukraine can spend $2.98 billion on the purchase of weapons and equipment within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Assistance Initiative, the largest support element so far. This will enable Ukraine to maintain air defense systems, artillery systems, munitions and unmanned aerial systems and radars for long-term defense, the press release said. (MTI)

