Someone is selling a Google Pixel Tablet on the Facebook Marketplace

Google’s Pixel tablet isn’t supposed to debut until 2023, but we’re already seeing a supposed early unit up for grabs. . This leak come to us From Twitteralthough it is just a collection of shouting the mask From A post on Facebook Marketplace claims for sale Advertised but not released Google Pixel device.

the List title He doesn’t say any words :

***NEW*** PRE-RELEASE!!! 2023 GOOGLE PIXEL TABLET WITH SPEAKER DOCKING STATION

the screenshots Show is somewhat different A tablet with a Pixel Launcher-esque interface. It’s Android, not the operating system you see on Google smart screens. There’s a magnetic speaker base included a lot, though, with the tablet On its own, it looks like someone was attacked found in Google Nest Hubscreen (but You can say the same about What we saw in the official Google Ads) . power brick It is like the one who has powers Nest voice.

a screenshot of system information is also included in the Twitter thread. The best part is that upside down, so I had to download it and spin it around to read anything. There is about 256GB of storage on the listed model. And when the settings panel is open, you can see ChromeOS-like dock that’s packed with the latest used apps At the bottom. It’s a great look at Google’s vision for Android 13 in tablet mode And I’m sure that’s it Hub mode indicated in Android 13 QPR1.

leaking images are very blurry, So you can’t read text or identify icons without squinting. However, I zoomed in on the rotated photo and noticed about 15 hours, 54 minutes of battery life on the alleged Pixel Tablet, or about 70%. It’s already better than some older generations of iPad, according to Gizmodo’s internal benchmark charts.

Nobody will I know anything Certainly up to the charge release . technically, You can purchase this device from the Facebook Marketplace if re willing to take the risk $400 for early detection . Maybe just keep whatever you get to yourself this holiday.