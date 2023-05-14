Someone finally solved Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3’s biggest problem, and earned Maximilian a $5,000 bounty



















A while ago, creator Maximilian Dood offered a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could figure out how to add new character slots to UMVC3, and it looks like it’s finally happening.



















After testing the tool a few months ago, use the modder gneiss They released what they call the Clone Engine to add at least 50 new character slots to the game for players to use custom characters with.





The character selection screen still looks the same at first glance, but users can basically select a tab on an existing character to choose a modified character and it should work with every slot in the roster.









Bounty, he claimed! UMVC3 can now support several more slots for modified characters. Looking forward to the future and more fan support for the game! https://t.co/BTn9lGte7y pic.twitter.com/MDIuubBLom – Maximilian Dodd (@maximilian_) May 12, 2023





This should solve UMVC3’s main problem of placing custom characters on costume slots, which made it prevent players from choosing the original character and the modified character in the same slot simultaneously because it would give them the same moveset.









The Clone Engine download only includes Ultron to show as an example, so modders will still have to spend some time reformatting created characters to work with the new system – but some like the tabs in the job already.





https://t.co/GN9cnkbZFv@gniss64 Did that, now to transfer all my chars to format and get things cracked, so there’s a simple generic form that people use tabs (tabs_mvc) May 12, 2023





This will hopefully be combined with the game’s custom Tabs character mod pack, which adds new announcer clips for modded fighters as well.





Maximilian apparently kept his end of the bargain as well and sent Gneiss a $5,000 reward for their troubles.







Things are getting more exciting for the Marvel modding community, and it’s likely only to get better from here.















