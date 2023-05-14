May 14, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Someone finally solved Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3’s biggest problem, and earned Maximilian a $5,000 bounty

Ayhan 5 mins ago 2 min read









The Ultimate Marvel vs.





A while ago, creator Maximilian Dood offered a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could figure out how to add new character slots to UMVC3, and it looks like it’s finally happening.









After testing the tool a few months ago, use the modder gneiss They released what they call the Clone Engine to add at least 50 new character slots to the game for players to use custom characters with.


The character selection screen still looks the same at first glance, but users can basically select a tab on an existing character to choose a modified character and it should work with every slot in the roster.





This should solve UMVC3’s main problem of placing custom characters on costume slots, which made it prevent players from choosing the original character and the modified character in the same slot simultaneously because it would give them the same moveset.




The Clone Engine download only includes Ultron to show as an example, so modders will still have to spend some time reformatting created characters to work with the new system – but some like the tabs in the job already.

See also  The iPhone 14 Pro's wide camera is rumored to feature a 21% larger sensor for 48MP photos



This will hopefully be combined with the game’s custom Tabs character mod pack, which adds new announcer clips for modded fighters as well.


Maximilian apparently kept his end of the bargain as well and sent Gneiss a $5,000 reward for their troubles.



Things are getting more exciting for the Marvel modding community, and it’s likely only to get better from here.





Image source: The Office.






Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The capabilities of the Apple headset are said to exceed those of competing devices

8 hours ago Ayhan
5 min read

Apple AirTags are available at a rare discount

16 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Watch the 2025 Porsche Boxster EV test at the Nürburgring

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Rolando Romero controversially won the super lightweight title after huge referee errors

3 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Someone finally solved Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3’s biggest problem, and earned Maximilian a $5,000 bounty

5 mins ago Ayhan
4 min read

Türkiye is voting in a pivotal election that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule

10 mins ago Aygen
7 min read

Erdogan Inaugurates Mosque, Opposition Campaigns in Istanbul Hoping for Victory

8 hours ago Arzu