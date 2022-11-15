Someone dropped a Ford Focus ST engine into a Ford Transit

picture : Auto auctions

At Jalopnik, we love when people come up with crazy combinations to make unexpected compounds, or suddenly become performance gods (or wannabe gods). take this This 2014 Ford Transit Connect is listed for cars and auctions. At first glance, sure, it’s just a Ford Transit truck. But beneath the sheet metal an unexpected heart beats: a turbocharged I4 from the 2014 Focus ST.

Together, we have what Ford never gave us, the Ford Transit Connect ST. On the outside, everything appears stock, except for the ST badges. It’s a subtle hint that lets you know that this transit is really something special and different.

Sure, keen observers might recognize some of the ST’s details like the 18-inch Focus ST wheels, rally-car-like mud flaps, and center-exit exhaust. But there’s more to where that came from.

Now to be clear, this truck isn’t just a Focus ST dumped into Transit Connect. This car is equipped with all the modifications to ensure it drives well, as does the Focus ST too.

Starting with the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4, which in stock form produces 252 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual. This part of the drivetrain has been retrofitted with a Stage 2 tune-up from Cobb, a Stage 3 clutch assembly from SPEC Clutch, Mishimoto radiator and a limited-slip differential from MFactory. The owner also threw in an Eibach lowering spring kit. Unfortunately, no dyno leaf is provided for the Transit mod, so it’s not known just how much work the power output might do.

Inside are what appears to be the ST’s Recaro seats and its entire instrument cluster, additional gauges in the center stack for things like oil pressure and temperature, and a nice sound system setup including a Kenwood head unit and an Alpine subwoofer.

there Quite a glaring problem with a set of counters. The seller says that when the factory kit was swapped out for the ST kit, “the instrument cluster was programmed to display body mileage.” That means the total mileage for this thing is unknown, though the seller notes that he’s put 7,000 miles on it since the trade-in took place on May 20th. 21.

Other problems appear to be listed Weird electric gremlins like a residual radiator fan, or turning on the air conditioner after the car has been running for a bit. Power steering also only starts after “ The first five or 10 feet of driving.” traction control, stomach muscles And the The whole rear view camera is not working. Maybe it’s due to some programming stuff. But regardless, All things to keep in mind.

If you can see the potential in the list of electrical ailments, small scratches here and there on the outside, and wear of the seat cushions, there’s still time to grab this creation in your garage. At the time of this writing, there were still six days left, and The bid price is $12,500.