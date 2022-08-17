Some Pixels aim to have Android 12 instead of Android 13

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL; DR Google reportedly responded after some Pixels received Android 12 instead of Android 13.

The company says it did nothing wrong and that this update was indeed intentional.

The Pixel maker says it will tweak messages in the Android 12 update notification.

Now, Google responded to the news in a statement 9to5Google. The search giant has clarified that it already intends to push an Android 12 update for some Pixel owners who are running an older version of Android 12. It just turned out that this older version coincided with the release of Android 13.

Check out the statement below: On August 15, Pixel devices running an older version of Android 12 received a notification regarding a previously released Android 12 update with bug fixes. The messages in the notification were confusing with the Android 13 timing, and it’s currently being changed for clarity. Google’s statement also confirms that this Android 12 update is separate from the Android 13 OTA and that it may take a few weeks for the new update to reach your device.

We’re glad to see the company tweak the notification for this Android 12 update, as it could have avoided a lot of confusion in the first place. The notification originally suggested that Android 12 was a new update (complete with the “Introducing Android 12” header), while there was no mention of Android 13.