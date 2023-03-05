Some Pixel owners can’t wait until Monday

If you own a Pixel and are running the Android 13 QPR2 Beta, Monday could be your chance to get out of the beta program without having to wipe your phone. Hey, no one likes to be forced to delete data from their device especially if it is not backed up in the cloud. But once you install the stable version of the beta (known as the March Pixel Feature Drop), you have about a week to exit the program without penalty.

Now, this is important. In a moment, we’ll walk you through the steps you need to take to get out of beta, but don’t follow these instructions until after you’ve installed the stable version on your Pixel phone. You can find the update as soon as it drops (hopefully on Monday), by going to settings > System > system update . If the update appears, follow the instructions to download and install it.

How to exit the Android 13QPR2 Beta Program once the stable update has been installed



Once you have installed the stable version of March Pixel Feature Drop on your Pixel phone, Click on this link Or go to www.google.com/android/beta. Click the “Show your eligible devices” button and you’ll be taken to the Pixel model picture. Below the image is a rectangle that says “Unsubscribe”. Click on it and follow the instructions to exit the beta program.

The feature that allows a Pixel user to lower their phone’s screen resolution could be part of Monday’s Drop Drop feature

It’s not clear what features will be coming in Monday’s release, but the feature that became available for my Pixel 6 Pro after I joined the QPR2 Beta could be coming as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop. Originally released with the Pixel 7 series, this feature allows Pixel users to do just that Switch the resolution on the screen from 1440p QHD+ to 1080p FHD+. Doing so will reduce the demand on the battery and you can switch back and forth at any time.

If I’m planning to be out for a few hours, I’ll switch from full HD (1440p) to full HD (1080p) to extend the battery life on my phone. I usually do this while the Battery Saver option is enabled to squeeze more battery life out of my device. To switch to Battery Saver, go to settings > Battery saver And switch to “Use battery saver”. The phone will go into dark mode and restrict background processes to reduce power usage from the phone battery.

When Google starts its Android 14 beta program, here’s when you should join



Google is currently running Android 14 Developer Preview 1. The Android 14 beta program, designed for public consumption, will start next month. Platform stability is expected in June and July followed by the final stable version of Android 14 which could be released in August. Android 13 is officially launched on August 15, 2022.

It’s not smart to install an early beta version of Android on your Pixel device if the unit is your daily driver. That’s because beta software is notoriously unstable. Battery life is declining, and some apps and features (including some that depend on them) may not work. You may want to wait for the beta to reach platform stability before joining the Android 14 beta program. This is when all developer APIs and platform behaviors have been finalized.

In Platform Stability, developers assume that there will be no more changes affecting their apps. Of course, there’s no guarantee that you won’t run into any problems, but if you’d like to be the first to run on Pixel-powered Android 14, Platform Stability is probably the right time to join the beta program.

The Pixel models that will receive Android 14 include the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Once Google opens the Android 14 beta program next month, we’ll be happy to show you how to join the program.