Some ancient “human” tools may have been made by monkeys

Researchers studying macaques in a national park in Thailand made a surprising discovery: while cracking nuts, the monkeys make stone flakes that look a lot like the flakes that scientists attribute to ancient humans. This discovery means that some of the material that has been held as the oldest evidence of hominin tool use may actually have come from monkeys rather than our ancestors.

long-tailed macaques (Macaque footnote) relying on limestone tools to break palm oil; They use their hammer and anvil, just like those used by the human race. When the hardened nuts crack, fragments of the stone break off, resulting in aggregation of stone chips.

“The ability to deliberately make sharp stone flakes is seen as a critical point in hominin evolution, and understanding how and when this happened is a huge question typically investigated by studying artefacts and past fossils,” said Tomos Profet, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Anthropology. Evolutionary and lead author of the study at the Institute launch. “Our study shows that stone tool production is not limited to humans and our ancestors.”

Researchers have noted that macaques make their stone chips unintentionally, while human stone flakes production is generally attributed to the deliberate production of stone tools. It creates a surprisingly comforting parallel to the infinite monkey theory, which states that if a monkey types randomly on a keyboard, it will eventually pick apart Shakespeare. In this case, the apes are accidentally recreating a pivotal moment in human evolution. The new search published in the advancement of science.

The use of stone tools has also been observed in chimpanzees, capuchins, and Orangutans have come suspiciously close to making their own stone toolsThe researchers explained that the flakes resulting from the operations of these primates cannot be compared to the ancient stone flakes produced by early humans.

“The fact that these macaques use stone tools to manipulate nuts is not surprising, because they also use tools to access various shellfish as well,” Proffitt said. “What is interesting is that, in doing so, they accidentally produce an important archaeological record of their own that is partially indistinguishable from some hominin artefacts.”

The oldest chips attributed to hominids date back to about 3.3 million years ago and come from the Lomekwe site in Kenya. Lomekwi tools are something unique, but the next oldest set of tools – Oldowan – dates back nearly 3 million years and has been found throughout East Africa. Toolkits precede genus to turn down; Last month, researchers announced the discovery of A Paranthropus Site with stone tools.

whether Paranthropus They were the tool of the tools or the receiving end of their use, the point being that Oldowan tools were associated with a wide variety of hominin species and were so popular that they spread as far as China.

Proffitt’s team hypothesizes that the bound stone may be more difficult to distinguish from the occasional rock fracture than previously thought. But the similarities do not make the chips produced by hominins and monkeys indistinguishable.

Based on their analysis of 1,119 chips from 40 sites in Thailand, the researchers believe that you can replace 20% to 30% of your Oldowan kit with monkey chips before the differences between the stones become statistically apparent.

However, the similarities are enough that the team believes some of the chips currently attributed to humans intentionally making tools may be an unintended byproduct of monkeys or other primates.

Because intentional tool-making marks a pivotal moment in human evolution, it is important to be able to identify evidence for that moment. The team advises a “fundamental reassessment of how we identify and define this unique behavior of hominins.”

