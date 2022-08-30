August 30, 2022

Solomon Islands suspends all naval visits: US Embassy | Military news

The move comes a week after a US Coast Guard vessel was prevented from refueling in the capital of Solomon Honiara.

The Solomon Islands notified the United States that it would suspend all Navy ships from entering its ports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the US Embassy in the Australian capital, Canberra, said it had “received formal notification from the Solomon Islands government regarding the cessation of all maritime visits, pending updates in protocol procedures”.

There was no immediate comment from the Solomon Islands government.

The US Coast Guard said USCGC Oliver Henry was on patrol in the South Pacific for the Regional Fisheries Agency when it failed to gain refueling entry in Honiara. Instead, the ship was diverted to Papua New Guinea.

The British Royal Navy has not commented directly on reports that HMS Spey, which is also involved in Operation Chief Island, has also been denied access to a port in the Solomon Islands.

“Ship programs are under constant review and it is routine practice to change them,” the Royal Navy said in a statement. For operational security reasons, we do not discuss details. The Royal Navy looks forward to visiting the Solomon Islands at a later date.”

During Operation Island Head, the United States, Australia, Britain and New Zealand provided support with air and surface surveillance of the Pacific island nations involved in the operation, including the Solomon Islands.

The Solomon Islands’ relationship with Washington and its allies has been tense since the signing of a security pact with China in May.

See also  A Saudi PhD student has been imprisoned for 34 years for his tweets

Both the Solomon Islands and China denied that their agreement would lead to a Chinese military foothold in the South Pacific, although a leaked draft of the agreement showed that the security pact would allow the Chinese navy to dock and replenish its resources.

