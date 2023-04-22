Sofia Richie marries Elliot Gring in France: see the wedding dress!

Braid wedding bells because Sofia Richie has tied the knot!

According to multiple reports, the 24-year-old model and Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter married her fiancé Elliott Groing, a British executive, in a lavish wedding on Saturday at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Vogue magazine She reported that, a few weeks before the wedding, she had visited the Chanel Haute Couture salons in Paris with her mother-in-law, Mrs. Caroline Groing, and her close friend Ali Miller, in order to have her final gown fitted.

The fashion magazine stated that Sophia’s wedding dress was “a unique silhouette for the bride with a criss-cross neckline inspired by a look from the Chanel Fall 2023 collection”.

And get this, for her “something blue” there was “S&E” with the date sewn on the inside of the dress. Sophia told the outlet, “I’m so excited. [It’s] Because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy — but he’s the man of my dreams.”

The big day started with Sofia hosting her best friends for an intimate brunch. On Friday, she was seen looking stunning in a white dress.

In the days leading up to the main event, Sofia shared photos with her loved ones at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. A source told ET of the lead-up to the wedding, “Sofia and Elliott are so excited for their wedding celebrations. They are so in love and their family and friends can’t wait to be a part of this. Everyone has been flocking to France ahead of the big day and those who have been there have been having a blast. Best Time “.

“Sofia and Elliott have a great relationship and are very much in love and in sync,” the source added. “Sofia is ready to don her Chanel dress and she’s just going over orgasm. It’s a whole weekend story.”

The marriage comes a year after the couple revealed they were engaged in April 2022. “Forever is not long enough Elliot,” Richie captioned her social media announcement at the time.

After her split from Scott Disick in 2020, ET confirmed Sofia and Elliot’s relationship in April 2021.

“They’ve been friends for years and Elliot is also close to Sofia’s brother Miles,” a source said at the time.

“It’s so sweet for Sofia to be dating someone her family approves of and loves,” the source added. “Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.”

As for how her famous relatives feel about the news, a source told ET, “Lionel, Nicole, and the rest of Sophia’s family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who would fit in perfectly.”

In October, Sofia and Nicole celebrated at a bachelorette party in Paris, with NSFW accessories.

Before her wedding day, the bride shares with fans that she has converted to Judaism. “What a magical day,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in April. “I would like to thank Cantor Nathan Lamm for helping me on my conversion journey to Judaism. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!”

