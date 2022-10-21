Social Security benefits will rise by more than $140 a month in 2023

Social Security benefits will rise by more than $140 per month on average in 2023, as the cost-of-living adjustment begins at 8.7%.

Exactly how much the roughly 70 million Americans dependent on the income program will experience will vary.

More than 65 million Social Security recipients will see an increase in benefits checks in January, while more than 7 million Supplemental Security Income recipients will see larger payments starting December 30.

Average retiree benefits will increase by $146 per month – to $1,827 in 2023 from $1,681 in 2022. Meanwhile, average disability benefit will rise by $119 per month – to $1,483 in in 2023 from $1,364 in 2022.