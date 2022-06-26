So, what will happen first, Ethereum at $10,000 or Dogecoin at $0.50?

Each week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey on what traders are most interested in, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we asked the following question to more than 1,000 visitors to Benzinga Cryptocurrency Trading and investing: which will happen first, Ethereum ETH / USD at $10,000 or Dogecoin DOGE / USD At $0.50?

Here are the full results of this week’s poll:

Ethereum will reach $10,000 first: 56.7%

Dogecoin will reach $0.50 first: 43.3%

Can Ether (ETH) reach $10,000?

According to our Benzinga team, it is possible to get ETH worth $10,000 within the next few years. ETH continues to process a large volume of transactions, and remains the leader in dApp and decentralized finance (DeFi) space and seems poised to improve scalability.

Ethereum remains the dominant platform for blockchain applications, but the technology is rather new. As more and more developers learn to use the Ethereum network over the coming years, there will be more dApps on Ethereum, and more users will be drawn into the network… Read more

price movement:

Ethereum Sunday fixed at $1230

Otherwise, Ethereum is up 19.60% over the past week

Ethereum will need to rise about 713% from current levels to reach $10,000

Dogecoin is up 5.92% at $0.072 on Sunday

Crypto meme is up 26.77% over the past week

Dogecoin will need to rise 594% from current levels to reach $0.50

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included responses from a diverse group of adults 18 and older.

Participation in the survey was entirely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study mirrors the findings of more than 1,000 adults.