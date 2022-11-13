SNL: Dave Chappelle talks about Kanye, anti-Semitism and Trump in a monologue





Dave Chappelle He tackled many controversial topics in his latest “Saturday Night Live” monologue, mostly focusing on Kanye West Recent anti-Semitic comments.

In the long standing set, Chappelle’s name was checked Former President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker He may also have hinted at the negative reaction to his jokes about transgender people.

Before starting his routine, he unfolded a small piece of paper and read from it: “I deplore anti-Semitism in all its forms. I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

On the subject of West, Chappelle said he usually approached rappers when West was embroiled in a controversy — but this time, Chappelle said, he waited to notice the response. of the West’s anti-Semitic statements. Chappelle also joked that “Kane was in a lot of trouble, Keri got into trouble,” referring to the NBA star. Commented by Brooklyn Nets For comments after sharing a link to an anti-Semitic movie on social media.

Chappelle said he can see how West is “embracing the illusion that Jews run show business,” saying that “it’s not crazy to think — but it’s crazy to say out loud in a climate like that.”

He continued, “I know the Jewish people have gone through horrific things all over the world, but you can’t blame black Americans for that. You just can’t.”

Soliloquy Dave Chappelle!

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/cSpm6EtCCy – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022

In an apparent reference to the backlash that some comics receive when audiences find their jokes offensive, Chappelle ended the monologue with the audience admitting that he no longer enjoys performing in front of large crowds, saying, “It shouldn’t be too scary to talk about anything. It makes my job very difficult.” “.

“I hope they won’t take anything from me,” he said. “who are they.”

Chappelle has made candid jokes about the bodies of transgender women and transgender people on several specials launched in the past few years. criticism of his comments It was quickly installed in 2021 after the release of the multi-million dollar Netflix special, “the closest,” Offending LGBTQ advocates and leading some Netflix employees to protest the company and demand the private’s removal.

Netflix I stood next to the special, who was later nominated For two Emmys. chapel directed Criticism was on tour shortly after the release of his own film, telling his audience that he was willing to talk to passing critics but that he was not “bowing to anyone’s demands”.