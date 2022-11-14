SNL: Dave Chappelle parodies variety casting in House of the Dragon

Subscribe to our free IndyArts newsletter to get the latest entertainment news and reviews Subscribe to the free newsletter from IndyArts



Dave Chappelle sneered Dragon House During that Saturday Night Live at the end of this week.

The controversial comedian began by asking the audience: “Anyone out there watching this new show ‘House of Dragons'” [sic]?

“I am the eldest Game of thrones Like, I love their new show. And I have to tell you, I love that they include black characters. But to be honest, the black characters… they took me out of it a bit. It’s that blonde hair and old-fashioned accents. It’s a bit annoying, where are these people from? “

Then Chappelle rotated a file SNL Chart by saying that Executive Producer Lorne Michaels has managed to get a “peek” for the show’s second season.

The satirical comedy was full of characters and references to the host’s theatrical Noughties show, chapelle show, Including original cast member Donnell Rawlings.

In the SNL Scene, Kenan Thompson as Lord Corliss Vellarion introduces “New Allies” including Ice-T as Larry Targaryen.

The Game of thrones The prequel series faced criticism from some fans of George R. R. Martin’s original work on miscellaneous castings, which were not accurate in the book’s descriptions.

Talking to Entertainment Weeklyseries Co-author Ryan Condall said on the issue: “The world is completely different now than it was 10 years ago [Game of Thrones] It all started. It’s different than it was 20 years ago when Peter Jackson made the Lord of the Rings. These types of stories need to be more comprehensive than they traditionally have been.

“It was very important to [co-creator Miguel Sapochnik] And create a show that wasn’t another group of white people on screen, just to make it very frank.”

