‘SNL’ audio gets out of sync during cold open and part of Steve Martin and Martin Short’s monologue (VIDEO)

“SNL” fans were pulling their hair during Saturday’s episode thanks to a technical glitch that caused audio to get out of sync during the entire cold opening sketch and part of a monologue by hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Fortunately, the issue was fixed about a minute into the monologue, allowing fans to enjoy what turned out to be a fun routine for Short and Martin. And yes, Selena Gomez, the actress of their movie “Only Murders in the Building,” did make a cameo in the finale. Watch that above now.

And in case you were wondering, it wasn’t just you and your TV. While the full extent of the issue is unknown, fans have taken to social media to complain about it, confirming that the issue has affected viewers across the country. Here’s a sample of what it looked and looked like:

The monologue began with Martin bragging about the many times he hosted “Saturday Night Live”, with a montage of photos of his past appearances. A short show and then a montage of the times he hosted – sadly, nothing.

Read also:

Mariah Carey performs the first duet with her 11-year-old daughter at the Christmas party (Video)

Then the monologue turned into some of the duo’s trademark silly humor, as they were lit up by Christmas decorations on stage, and proceeded to toast each other with fake funeral eulogies that got progressively weirder and meaner. And to be clear, hilarious. Talking about Steve Martin and Martin Short.

You can see the cold open with corrected audio here:

But fans were of course upset by this issue, which seems to persist for some users on the show.