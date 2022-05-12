Snapchat’s New Crying Face Filter Not Inspired by Amber Heard

The popular new Snapchat filter depicts users as a weeping, weeping mess — leading the internet to believe it may have been inspired by Amber Heard … theory that total BS.

If you use a ghost app regularly, you’ve probably seen this feature by now – it’s an augmented reality lens that you can throw on your mug, change your facial expression into a sad, irritable expression… Hooked, as a lot of these videos are now going viral .

Waiting for your permission to download TikTok Post.

Although it may have worked… it also became a reason for a new rumor/joke – namely, Snapchat heads that must have used Amber cried last week On the podium as a chart here.

Despite rampant speculation, we’re here to tell you otherwise… A Snap spokesperson told TMZ that there is simply no truth at all, that the lens was inspired by Amber Heard and if you think about this in logistical terms – it’s not add up.

We’re told that this specific candidate – who was just dropped on Friday – has been in the works for 6 months…so it was well developed before Amber gave her tearful testimonial. Most importantly, Snapchat tells us that they will never manipulate the DV case.

Another told that this had nothing to do with Amber… The fact that Snap dropped a candidate does the exact opposite not so long ago (a big smiley face), so it’s only natural that a sad face follows. See also Kanye looks smitten with Chaney Jones, beach body on full screen

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram media.

Like we said, the teary face filter has been all the rage since its debut last week — it’s already racked up over 1.3 billion impressions on Snapchat, we’re told — and it’s been used especially in NFL circles, where the biggest stars have been frolicking while shedding. Fake tears for their followers and friends… And to be honest, it’s pretty funny.

Waiting for your permission to download TikTok Post.