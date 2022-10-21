Smash the Galaxy S23 Ultra for the USA market by Internet standards

Galaxy S23 appeared online Standard Earlier this week, now it’s time for big brother, Galaxy S23 Ultra, to do the same. Not surprisingly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to be powered by the same chipset, and benchmark performance is on par with what was discovered a few days ago.

Galaxy S23 Ultra for USA (SM-S918U) in the latter benchmark has the same characteristics as the SM-S911U variant, including 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset featuring a high-performance CPU at 3.36GHz, three CPU cores running at 2.02GHz, and four CPU cores 2.8 GHz for a total of eight CPU cores.

Running Android 13 and breaking standards

It’s no surprise that the Galaxy S23 Ultra works Android 13. There is no information on the One UI version, but it is assumed that the Galaxy S23 series will ship with One UI 5.1. Samsung mentioned The latest version is in a recent blog post, indicating that it’s already in development.

As far as performance in these synthetic benchmarks goes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC does very well. But as always, these results are subject to change and do not necessarily reflect real-world levels of performance.

In both cases, the Galaxy S23 Ultra on Geekbench 5.4.4 surpassed 1521 points in the single-core tests and 4,689 points in the multi-core tests. For reference, the Galaxy S22 Ultra Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it scores approximately 1,100 to 1,200 points in the single-core tests and around 3000 points in the multi-core.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be a phone beast. But as always, keep in mind where this new information is coming from. Online performance benchmarks are not infallible, and their results can vary, especially for unreleased devices. No matter what the S23 Ultra will be capable of, Samsung It is expected to announce it next year in the first quarter. You can be sure we’ll be running our own tests as soon as we get our hands on the next flagship trio, so you might want to stay around and keep an eye on us. YouTube channel.