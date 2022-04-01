Shipments likely affected were sent to: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Hormel told the Washington Post that no consumers have complained about the problem, and all retailers who received the products have been notified.

The company said in a press release that the facility’s internal detection systems identified the problem, and that it is issuing the recall “out of great caution and emphasizing the quality of its products.”

If you believe you purchased one of these products, you can return it to the store where you purchased it or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit their website: www.peanutbutter.comfor a step-by-step guide.

Hormel Minnesota-based More than 130 General, developing the world’s first canned ham and the famous SPAM, a staple for troops in World War II. It now boasts over 50 brands sold globally, from Planters to Herd’s.

Hormel acquired Skippy in 2013 for about $700 million, in an effort to expand its business to include proteins that weren’t meat. More than 90 million jars of Skippy peanut butter are produced annually, according to Hormel’s website.