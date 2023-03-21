Skating accident victim Gwyneth Paltrow told her daughter “I’m famous” after the accident

News

March 21, 2023 | 3:33 p.m

PARK CITY, Utah — The retired ophthalmologist who sued Gwyneth Paltrow over a skiing accident he claimed caused permanent brain damage sent an email to his daughters the day of the accident to say, “I’m famous,” the actress’s attorney said in his opening statement. Tuesday.

Dr. Terry Sanderson, 69, sent the letter just hours after he claimed Paltrow, 50, ran into him on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 26, 2016, and ran away, her attorney Steve Owens told jurors in Park. City court.

Sanderson’s daughter replied that she was unbelievable.[the crash] Owens said. The lawyer noted that the alleged GoPro footage of the crash has not been found.

Owens said Sanderson became “obsessed” with suing Paltrow on the first day of the trial after realizing she was a famous actress.

The former army ophthalmologist demands $300,000 in damages from Paltrow in his suit, accusing her of negligence. The Oscar-winning actress countered, but asked for a paltry $1 in damages and that the plaintiff pay her legal fees.

The attorney said Paltrow’s version of events — which Sanderson allegedly bumped into — would be supported by testimony from her two teenage sons, Apple and Moses Martin, and now husband, Brad Falchuk.

“This is not a hit-and-run,” the Salt Lake City-based attorney told the court, which Sanderson claimed resulted in broken ribs and a concussion that led to permanent brain damage.

Owens said Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, did not witness the accident, but they were on the ski slopes with their mother and several ski instructors when the accident occurred.

Falchuk, who was dating the Goop founder at the time, was also in attendance.

Sources close to Paltrow previously told The Post that the Hollywood heavyweight would take the stand in his own defense.

During his opening statement, Owens also blasted “offensive” and “absolute BS” allegations made earlier Tuesday by Sanderson’s attorney that the “reckless” and “distracted” star left the scene of the crash.

Owens claimed that Sanderson had a history of neurological problems, and he dissuaded the jury from reaching a verdict based on sympathy for the plaintiff’s condition.

To underscore his point, Owens opened and closed his remarks by showing the courtroom an image of Lady Justice, the allegorical figure blindfolded while holding the scales.

Paltrow, who appeared in court on Tuesday, sat expressionless as Owens spoke. Entering and leaving the courtroom, the famous blonde covered her face with a blue notebook.





