September 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has passed away at the age of 32

Muhammad 57 mins ago 2 min read
Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has passed away at the age of 32

Suspension

Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, authorities said.

Police in Tucson said Wednesday that Bell’s body was found on August 26, at 5500 E Grant Street, near Tucson Medical Center. The cause of his death was not yet known, and police said an investigation was underway.

Born in Kentucky, Bill was raised in Wyoming and the last time he lived was in Tennessee. He had a short but famous music career, and was best known for the song “Where Ya Kan?”. He released a single called “Jealous Guy” in 2021.

According to CNN, Bell’s disappearance was reported over a week ago. Tucson Police Sergeant. Richard Gradelas told the Washington Post that Bell was found alone, and that “investigators are still looking to verify whether the missing report has been completed.”

Fans and fellow artists expressed their condolences on social media, describing Bell as a talented artist with a passion for country music.

“A number of us met in Nashville when we were young and obsessed with country music—those years were very formative. He was very talented and special,” Wrote Kelsey Waldon, fellow Kentucky singer and songwriter.

“I can clearly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, right down to the clothes on his back. The guy (and his music) made an impression,” members of Texas-based band Americana Mike and Moonpies wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The country music academy He tweeted Wednesday that “it was a sad day for the country music community.”

See also  Sony Moves 'Oh Hell No' Moves Off Schedule, Confirms 'A Man Named Otto' for Christmas - Deadline

Often described as a “troubadour,” Bell travels from place to place, including Austin, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Nashville. in 2016 shoe interviewa website that covers the country music industry, Bell suggested that lifestyle has its ups and downs.

“The downside, in some ways, is that I don’t have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it’s perfect now. I just travel to other cities and hang out with other people,” he said.

“To be honest, I live in the day, counting smiles.”

revision

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Luke Bell only released one album. Three were released.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Burning Man 2022 changes coffee sales policy

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review – So amazing that makes House of the Dragon look like an amateur | The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

17 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

Mickey Dolenz, leader of the Monkees, sues the FBI

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

CODE – FOREIGN – Here’s a brand new Russian super tank that the Russian military doesn’t even need

44 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Crypto.com Accidentally Sends Women $7.2M Instead of $68 Refund

52 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has passed away at the age of 32

57 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

The launch of the Artemis I rocket to the moon has been postponed after an engine problem

1 hour ago Izer