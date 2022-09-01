Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has passed away at the age of 32

Comment on this story Suspension

Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, authorities said. Police in Tucson said Wednesday that Bell’s body was found on August 26, at 5500 E Grant Street, near Tucson Medical Center. The cause of his death was not yet known, and police said an investigation was underway.

Born in Kentucky, Bill was raised in Wyoming and the last time he lived was in Tennessee. He had a short but famous music career, and was best known for the song “Where Ya Kan?”. He released a single called “Jealous Guy” in 2021.

According to CNN, Bell’s disappearance was reported over a week ago. Tucson Police Sergeant. Richard Gradelas told the Washington Post that Bell was found alone, and that “investigators are still looking to verify whether the missing report has been completed.”

Fans and fellow artists expressed their condolences on social media, describing Bell as a talented artist with a passion for country music.

“A number of us met in Nashville when we were young and obsessed with country music—those years were very formative. He was very talented and special,” Wrote Kelsey Waldon, fellow Kentucky singer and songwriter.

“I can clearly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, right down to the clothes on his back. The guy (and his music) made an impression,” members of Texas-based band Americana Mike and Moonpies wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

So sad to hear the news tonight, our comrade Luke Bell. I don’t really know what to say. Thank you for the friendship and great music. I hope you are at peace now and enjoying greener pastures. Long time ago, amigo. #rest in peace #Lokibel pic.twitter.com/LQatP1jq0x – 𝕮𝖆𝖙𝖑𝖎𝖓 𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖉 (TeleCat_MMP) August 30 2022

Often described as a “troubadour,” Bell travels from place to place, including Austin, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Nashville. in 2016 shoe interviewa website that covers the country music industry, Bell suggested that lifestyle has its ups and downs.

“The downside, in some ways, is that I don’t have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it’s perfect now. I just travel to other cities and hang out with other people,” he said.

“To be honest, I live in the day, counting smiles.”