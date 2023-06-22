Singer slapped Ava Max on stage, days after Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone while performing

Singer Ava Max says she is recovering after a fan slapped her while performing in Los Angeles just days later Bebe Rexha He was attacked on stage.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old pop star was slapped by an attendee who rushed to the stage during her performance, and a video of the incident was posted on social media.

An unknown man is seen walking towards the singer as he is forced off stage by security and punches Max in the face. Max reacts to the score but continues to perform, showing the video.

He slapped me so hard that it scratched my eyes from the inside. He will NEVER do a show again, thanks fans for being amazing tonight in LA!! – AvaMax (AvaMax) June 21, 2023

The singer confirmed that the attack injured her eyes and that the stage performer was banned from future performances.

“He slapped me so hard he scratched the inside of my eye,” Max said chirp after the accident. “He’s NEVER coming to a show again, thanks to the fans for being awesome tonight in LA!”

Music executive Scooter Braun posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of Max backstage holding a beer bottle over her injured eye.

The incident comes after singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone from an audience member during a concert Sunday night in New York City.

The singer was performing at Pier 17 when 27-year-old Nicolas Malvegna allegedly threw a cell phone at her. Officers took Malvagna into custody at the scene. He was later charged with assault.

Rexa posted two photos On Monday’s Instagram she shows a black eye and a tear near her eyebrow.

She captioned the post, “I’m good.”