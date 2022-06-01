Singer KK performs the immortal “Pal”, hours before death

Singer KK died yesterday after he collapsed in a hotel in Kolkata hours after his last concert.

“Hmm, bet oh na bet cal…The timeless classic filled the air at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday as singer KK gave his last performance, hours before his death.

The audience waved their mobile phones with flash lights lit, as the singer gave an amazing performance on this 90’s song.

#Watch | Singer KK passed away hours after his concert in Kolkata on May 31. The hall shares photos of the event that took place a few hours ago. KK is best known for songs like Pal and Yaaron. The hospital said he was brought dead to CMRI. Video source: The Nigerian Manch’s Facebook page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP – Ani (ANI) May 31, 2022

In videos shared online, the singer can be heard releasing his multiple songs at the concert, including “Kia Muji Pyaar Hai“.

KK’s 1999 debut album “Pal” was critically acclaimed.

Many on social media shared glimpses of his recent concert, remembering him as the teenage idol whose songs made their school and college lives unforgettable.

other songs like “To hi meri young hi” And the “Tadab Ke TadabAmong KK’s most popular songs.