Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Her husband, John Easterling, wrote in a statement: “Mrs. Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully on her Southern California ranch this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” On the singer’s verified Instagram account. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years as she shares her journey with breast cancer.”

Although she had little acting experience (and turned 29 during filming), Newton-John made an indelible performance as Sandy, a kind and lovable Australian transfer student, and Danny at a Southern California high school in the 1950s. Past.

Their on-screen chemistry as mismatched lovebirds underwent a revamp in the final act to win each other’s hearts — she ditched her embellished heels, leather, spandex, and cigarette dresses — solidified the film and inspired repeat views by legions of fans.

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined that a movie would run for about 40 years and still be popular and people would still talk to me about it all the time and love it,” Newton-John told CNN in 2017. . “It’s just one of those movies. I’m so lucky to have been a part of it. It’s such a pleasure to so many people.”

Newton-John sang to three of the movie’s biggest hits: the duo “You’re The One I Want” and “Summer Nights” with Travolta, and her lead single “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

Newton John was born in Cambridge, England in 1948 and moved with her family to Melbourne. Australia , when she was five years old. After winning the talent contest on the TV show, “Rich, Rich, Rich”, as a Teen formed a group of girls She began appearing on weekly pop music shows in Australia.

Newton-John recorded her first single in England in 1966 and recorded some international success, but remained largely unknown to American audiences until 1973, when “Let Me Be There” became a Top 10 hit on both the adult contemporary and country charts.

A series of easy-to-listen first songs followed, including “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow,” and “Please Mr. Please.”

Then came Grease, which was the highest-grossing film of 1978 and became a perennial cultural phenomenon.

The film gave Newton-John a chance to transform her stark image. The cover of her next album, “Totally Hot,” featured the singer in black leather, while her songs had a more modern and contemporary pop sound.

her singing success

In 1981, her new sexiest character took a step forward with a “physical” dance number with suggestive lyrics like, “There’s nothing left to talk about unless it’s horizontal.” Banned by many radio stations, it was her biggest hit, spending 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

She has also appeared in several big-budget films, including the musical fantasy “Xanadu” with Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in his last on-screen role. The film bombed, but his sound sold well and he produced “Magic,” which hit #1.

In 1983 she teamed with Travolta again on Two of a Kind, a romantic fantasy comedy, but failed to regain the “Grease” spark.

During a long career, Newton-John won four Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million albums.

She told CNN, “I’ve lived a lot of lives in music. I had a state when I started, and then I moved to pop music.” “I’ve had so many ‘Xanadu’ and ‘Grease’ songs in between. I’m so grateful. I have a great repertoire to choose from.”

Overcoming tragedy

But Newton-John has also had her share of troubles and tragedies. A diagnosis of breast cancer forced her to postpone and cancel several tours.

In 2005 he was Newton John’s friend at the time, Patrick McDermott He disappeared at sea while on a fishing trip off the coast of California. It was never found – an unsolved mystery that has haunted the singer for years.

“It’s very hard to live with,” CNN’s Larry King said in 2006. “It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever been through, and I’ve been through a lot of things.” Although her profile was lackluster in her later years, Newton-John never stopped recording and performing. Among her highlights were her guest appearance on “Glee”, an extended stay on “Summer Nights” in Flamingo Las Vegas, and the dance song “You Have to Believe” recorded with her daughter Chloe.

“I love to sing, all I know is how to do,” she told CNN in 2017. “That’s all I’ve done since I was 15, so it’s my life. I am so grateful that I’m still able to do this and people still come to see me.”