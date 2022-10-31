Since his defeat, Bolsonaro has only posted one biblical quote, and he and his wife have teased each other on Insta.

Jair Bolsonaro has remained completely silent since his election defeat, releasing only one biblical quote since the results of the vote became clear. He has never appeared in public and admitted defeat in the election. A photograph of him was taken through the windows of the Presidential Palace. The Brazilian media, monitoring every little piece of information, could only find that the right-wing populist politician and his wife follow each other on Instagram.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly hinted that he is not sure he will concede defeat, and without much detail, he has suggested that he thinks the election will be rigged. He started talking about it when early polls unanimously predicted his defeat. What he said happened before the election. “Only God” can remove him from office.

Bolsonaro walks from one wing to another of the Brazilian presidential palace on October 31, the only photo taken since his defeat – Photo: Evaristo Sa / AFP

The last time it manifested itself, on the night of the election, just before midnight local time, he posted a Bible quote on Twitter: “Put on the armor of God so that you can resist the wiles of the devil. We do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the kingdoms and powers, against the rulers of this dark world, against the heavenly powers. One should also fight against the evil spirits within.

This quote is not surprising, given that right-wing populist politicians often construct narratives in which they are representatives of universal good and their left-liberal opponents are satanic evil minions.

Since the evening of the election, the Brazilian press has been trying to find out what is going on behind the scenes, but one of Brazil’s main newspapers globe It got to the point where they noticed: Bolsonaro and his wife were following each other on Instagram. Even then the globe Bolsonaro told several of his ministers behind closed doors that he would not dispute the results of the referendum, but he wrote that he would not congratulate Lula either.

Lula’s victory has already been recognized by his closest allies

However, many of Bolsonaro’s allies have already recognized his opponent’s victory. The Guardian For example, according to the well-known televangelist Silas Malafaya – one of Bolsonaro’s loudest supporters: “The sovereignty of the people prevailed.” São Paulo’s newly elected pro-Bolsonaro governor Darcio de Freitas conceded Lula’s victory. Another key ally, House of Commons leader Arthur Lyra, said: “The will of the majority expressed at the polls must never be questioned.”

Even pro-Bolsonaro judge Sergio Moro recognized the leftist candidate’s victory. It was Moro who controversially jailed Lula before the 2018 elections. “This is democracy,” Morrow tweeted.

“They wanted to bury me alive, but here I am”

The The leaders of the superpowers also congratulated each other Already, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, left-wing veteran Lula’s victory as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Behind the swift reactions may be the unspoken intention of some international leaders to present Bolsonaro as a realist, and Brazil to avoid turning a transitional period into a violent one with a desperate and capital siege. Donald Trump’s presidency has come to an end.

Brazil’s presidential election has never been so close, with the difference between the two candidates only two percentage points, with Lula receiving around 60 million votes, while Bolsonaro received more than 58 million.

“They wanted to bury me alive, and yet I’m here,” Lula began his victory speech one night Hungarian time, referring to his prison sentence, which was later declared illegal, and he sees his victory as a victory for the all-democracy movement. And, despite the political division echoed in the results, declared: “There are not two Brazils, we are one people.” The future president pledged to fight relentlessly against racism, prejudice and discrimination and called the eradication of hunger and malnutrition, which affects millions of people, his most important mission. He also promised to take action against deforestation of the Amazon.