Simon Biles refers to returning to elite gymnastics

She withdrew from the team finals and did not compete in the individual all-around competition. Biles said at the time that she was shaking and unable to nap, described herself as not being in the proper “head space” to continue and concerned with injuring herself. “It’s annoying when you’re fighting with your head,” she said.

She remained determined, though, and on the final day of the gymnastics competition in Tokyo, Biles gathered her composure and won a bronze medal on balance beam with a modified routine. “I didn’t expect to get a medal,” she said at the time. “I was going over there to do this for me.” “Having another chance to participate in the Olympics means the world to me,” she added.

While Biles has faced some criticism for withdrawing from several events in Tokyo, she has been widely embraced for her candor in discussing her mental health and acknowledging her vulnerability.

Along with other athletes such as swimmer Michael Phelps, tennis player Naomi Osaka, figure skater Gracie Gould, and basketball players DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love, Biles rejected the long tradition of stoicism in sports and represented a cultural shift in the willingness by sports stars to speak out about anxiety, depression, and stress. .

Belloc, president of Barnard College in New York (and now president of Dartmouth), a cognitive scientist who studies athletes, entrepreneurs, and students and why they succumb to stress, said of Biles during the Tokyo Games: “I applaud the fact that she was able to make sure she wasn’t in a good frame of mind.” And back off. What a hard thing to do. There was a lot of pressure to keep going. And she was able to find the strength to say, “No, that’s not right.”

The willingness of Beals and others to speak up, Belloc said, confirms that mental health issues affect everyone.

